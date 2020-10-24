UniCredit’s (UNCRY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNCRY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UniCredit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.29.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

