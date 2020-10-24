UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. UniFirst updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.55-1.70 EPS.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $170.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.64. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $217.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.89.

UNF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Cynthia Croatti sold 1,209 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total transaction of $226,312.71. Also, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $240,687.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,612 shares of company stock worth $490,178 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

