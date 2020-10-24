Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4845 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Unilever has increased its dividend payment by 29.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

UN stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. Unilever has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.26.

UN has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

