Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.63.

UNP stock opened at $188.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.92. The company has a market cap of $139.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,302,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,794 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,329,835,000 after purchasing an additional 597,606 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,745,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $802,291,000 after purchasing an additional 674,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,028,867 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $681,161,000 after buying an additional 282,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

