United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UBSI. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of United Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of UBSI opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.41.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the second quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 121.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 102.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the first quarter worth $51,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

