United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $186.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $153.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

UPS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.71.

NYSE UPS opened at $171.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.87. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

