UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) is Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s 8th Largest Position

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,529,714 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 47,070 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.3% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $476,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,377 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $817,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,755 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,105,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $621,353,000 after purchasing an additional 702,164 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $224,339,000 after purchasing an additional 503,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $330.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $313.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $335.65. The company has a market cap of $308.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,336 shares of company stock valued at $11,893,276 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

