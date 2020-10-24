Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UNIT. BidaskClub lowered Uniti Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Uniti Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Uniti Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.29.

Uniti Group stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $11.08.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($3.54). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 142.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

