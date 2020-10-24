Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a buy rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.64.

UBX opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

