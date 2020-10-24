Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on USNZY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 1.93. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Steelworks, Mining and Logistics, Steel Transformation, and Capital Goods. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

