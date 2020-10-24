ValuEngine Lowers ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ANIP. BidaskClub upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.52 million, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.19. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $80.87.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick D. Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $307,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

