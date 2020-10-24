ValuEngine Lowers Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.14. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 48.51 and a current ratio of 48.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 45.75%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 237.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 535.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 65.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

