ValuEngine Lowers Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:CTG opened at $5.70 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $83.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 1.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTG. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

