ValuEngine Lowers QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QEP. Scotiabank boosted their target price on QEP Resources to $1.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on QEP Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QEP Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.33.

Shares of NYSE:QEP opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. QEP Resources has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that QEP Resources will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QEP Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in QEP Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in QEP Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in QEP Resources by 58.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QEP Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

