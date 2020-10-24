ValuEngine Lowers Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TGLS. BidaskClub cut Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecnoglass has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Shares of TGLS opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 1.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 175.4% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 222,935 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 8.2% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 189,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 95.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 63,696 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

