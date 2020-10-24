ValuEngine Lowers Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Alembic Global Advisors raised Trinseo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trinseo from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trinseo from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.57.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $50.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.54) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $569.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.45 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.12%.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $136,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 45.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

