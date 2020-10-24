ValuEngine Lowers Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WHR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $122.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.88.

WHR stock opened at $198.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $207.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.43 and its 200 day moving average is $147.26.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 0.5% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,791,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

