ValuEngine Upgrades Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ATSG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital raised Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.79. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $30.08.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.35 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randy D. Rademacher sold 10,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $276,421.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 607,557 shares in the company, valued at $16,659,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $255,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,861. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

