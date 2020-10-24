ValuEngine Upgrades Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

LITE has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on Lumentum from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.42.

Shares of LITE opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day moving average of $79.78. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum has a one year low of $54.53 and a one year high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 18,597 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,604,549.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,920,817. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 4,808 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $441,470.56. Insiders sold a total of 77,037 shares of company stock worth $6,866,739 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Lumentum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

