VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VAT Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of VAT Group stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. VAT Group has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $19.00.

VAT Group Company Profile

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

