Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an underweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.60.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.27 and a beta of 0.62. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $44.64.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 56,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $1,883,502.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,305.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,830 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,387. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.