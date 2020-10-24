ViacomCBS Inc (VIACA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on January 4th

ViacomCBS Inc (OTCMKTS:VIACA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $46.90.

ViacomCBS (OTCMKTS:VIACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc, a media and entertainment, creates content and experiences for audiences worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

