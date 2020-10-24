Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Village Farms International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.29.

VFF stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $333.06 million, a P/E ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 2.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 27.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 866,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 185,733 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 591,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter worth about $1,594,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

