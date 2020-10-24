Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €102.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €88.88 ($104.56).

Shares of DG opened at €72.84 ($85.69) on Tuesday. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €74.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €77.93.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

