Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €95.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vinci has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €88.88 ($104.56).

Shares of Vinci stock opened at €72.84 ($85.69) on Tuesday. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($104.47). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €74.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €77.93.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

