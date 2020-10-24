Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VRTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Virtusa from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush downgraded Virtusa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtusa from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Virtusa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Virtusa presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of VRTU stock opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. Virtusa has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $301.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.20 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Virtusa will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Virtusa by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Virtusa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Virtusa by 210.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,584,000 after acquiring an additional 300,146 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Virtusa by 12.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Virtusa by 12.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 147,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

