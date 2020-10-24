Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $235.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target increased by Barclays from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.62.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $198.01 on Wednesday. Visa has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.72 and a 200-day moving average of $193.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Visa by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 133,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in Visa by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

