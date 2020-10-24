VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VIVHY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

VIVHY opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.67. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80.

VIVENDI SA/ADR Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

