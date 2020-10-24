Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Receives SEK 177.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is SEK 179.82.

VOLV.B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 200 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a SEK 184 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 120 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 210 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of SEK 144.10. Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30.

About Volvo

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

