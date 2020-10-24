Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vuzix is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company’s products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and virtual and augmented reality. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vuzix from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Bradley Woods restated a buy rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vuzix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VUZI opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vuzix has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $180.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.09.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vuzix will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at $885,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

