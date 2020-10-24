Warburg Research Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €190.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Nord/LB set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €165.31 ($194.49).

VOW3 stock opened at €139.06 ($163.60) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.12. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52-week high of €187.74 ($220.87). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €140.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €134.60.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

