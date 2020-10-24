Warburg Research Reiterates €11.10 Price Target for SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ)

Warburg Research set a €11.10 ($13.06) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €8.98 ($10.57).

Shares of SAF-HOLLAND stock opened at €7.97 ($9.38) on Wednesday. SAF-HOLLAND has a 1 year low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a 1 year high of €8.40 ($9.88). The business has a 50-day moving average of €7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $361.79 million and a P/E ratio of 56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

