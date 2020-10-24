Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $14.92 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $763.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.