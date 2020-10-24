WealthTrust Axiom LLC Acquires 383 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 49,770 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $47,252.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 57,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,871,774.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,381,275.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,130 shares of company stock valued at $17,918,399 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

NYSE:ADM opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.60. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $52.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.