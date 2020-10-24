WealthTrust Axiom LLC Acquires 9,400 Shares of TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 0.09% of TCG BDC worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 498,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TCG BDC in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in TCG BDC by 13.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 716.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 74,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $8.71 on Friday. TCG BDC Inc has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $490.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.37 million. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. Equities analysts expect that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGBD. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TCG BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded TCG BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TCG BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCG BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

In other news, Director John G. Nestor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

