WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys 18,682 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises about 1.8% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 43.8% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 430.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTR opened at $41.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16. Nutrien Ltd has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutrien from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

