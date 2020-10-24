WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys 2,210 Shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Mylan during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mylan in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mylan by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 523.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mylan by 3,034.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MYL. TheStreet upgraded Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub lowered Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of Mylan stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. Mylan has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mylan will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

