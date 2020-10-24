WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys 6,550 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 32,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 12,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

Shares of EPD opened at $17.63 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

