WealthTrust Axiom LLC Decreases Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the period. Iron Mountain accounts for about 2.5% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Iron Mountain worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 25,224 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 187.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 76,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,880,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,677,000 after purchasing an additional 314,582 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $982.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.06 million. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $218,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

