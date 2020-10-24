WealthTrust Axiom LLC Decreases Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,458,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,079,000 after buying an additional 719,688 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 21.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 132,789 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,110,000. 6.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.14. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $21.04.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

EQNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

