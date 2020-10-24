WealthTrust Axiom LLC Decreases Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,277 shares during the period. Hanesbrands makes up 1.1% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 20.3% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 183,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 30,883 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 420.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,612.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

