WealthTrust Axiom LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEP. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 14.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 147.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BEP shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -115.61 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.30). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

