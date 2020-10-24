WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,359 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.1% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 648,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,007,000 after purchasing an additional 120,132 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 50,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.7% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 12,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 27,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.80. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

