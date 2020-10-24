WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Ford Motor by 61.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Ford Motor by 59.9% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 73.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.25 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.39.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

