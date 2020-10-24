WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $895,000 Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIAC. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $1,432,855,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $169,437,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $125,249,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

