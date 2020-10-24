WealthTrust Axiom LLC Lowers Position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) by 78.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 274,882 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 55.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,463,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 519,999 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 512,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 44,145 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 362,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 232.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 99,958 shares in the last quarter.

TNP opened at $8.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $147.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.63. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $155.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.69 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 8.33%. Equities analysts forecast that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

