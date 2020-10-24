WealthTrust Axiom LLC Purchases 658 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $4,233,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Insiders acquired a total of 51,189,383 shares of company stock worth $1,256,929,302 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $24.90 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.