WealthTrust Axiom LLC Raises Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 137,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,137,000 after buying an additional 13,986 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,905,000 after acquiring an additional 114,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 457,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $92.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BofA Securities upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

