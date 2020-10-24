WealthTrust Axiom LLC Reduces Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 57.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth $68,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 158.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Amcor by 11.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Amcor news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $551,126.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $10.97 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

