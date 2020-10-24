WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 20,589 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,589 shares during the period. LSI Industries makes up 2.3% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 3.01% of LSI Industries worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 983.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in LSI Industries by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the second quarter worth $65,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $194.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.10. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.62.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

